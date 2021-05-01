Tommy Togiai: ‘I’m excited to get back to Ohio and get back to work’

Tommy Togiai took a gamble and it paid off, ending up a mid-round pick. The defensive tackle is excited to get back to Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive tackle Tommy Togiai in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Eventually, that pick could prove to be a nice value for a player that potentially could have went a bit earlier.

Foregoing his senior season was a choice that took some thought for Togiai. The Buckeye product shined when he was on the field, but played behind some talented teammates early in his career.

“Making this decision to come out was really just my health. I was healthy coming out of this season,” Togiai said. “I didn't know what next season would look like risking injury, and then with the pandemic still around and everything. Just kind of that risk factor also was kind of the reason I came out early.”

Togiai had a nice junior season in which he played nine games, recorded three sacks, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble. A run stopper that is developing as a pass rushers as well.

“I always had a feeling I was going to go later in the rounds, but didn't know yet exactly where,” Togiai said via Zoom. “But, that's the kind of risk I took going into this year. I was betting on myself, and it worked out for the best. Whatever decision I decided on was the best decision for me and I'm sticking with that. I know this is the best decision for me and I'm excited to get to work.”

Betting on himself landed him as a mid-rounder, so it worked out.

Getting to Cleveland soon is on Togiai’s list and he’s excited for the opportunity to play professional football in the same state in which he played college football.

“When I first made that decision to go to Ohio State and there was two other NFL teams in Ohio, there was a possibility of that, but I never knew that this would obviously happen,” Togiai said. “I love Ohio, with my years in Columbus and I'm excited to just get back to Ohio and get back to work.”

