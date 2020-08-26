Free Agent Tony Jefferson Shuts Down Any Rumors on Interest With The Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns lost rookie Grant Delpit to a season ending Achilles injury, one that stopped his season before it could even get started. With that being said, Cleveland will undoubtedly be linked to safety names across the league for the time being.

Tony Jefferson is a free agent safety who Browns fans are quite familiar with. Jefferson spent three seasons playing in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens and has since trash talked Cleveland on social media multiple times. With him being a free agent, some thought maybe there could maybe be mutual interest. A Twitter user tagged Jefferson in a tweet saying he would be “sick to his stomach” if Jefferson was to sign with the Browns. Jefferson quickly shut that down with a tweet saying “I would never do that *explicit*, Cmon now”. So, any interest that has been made up to this point is exactly that, made up.

Jefferson is coming off an injury shortened season, now he is healthy though. If the Browns want to look for safety help, it surely will not be in the direction of former Ravens defensive back Tony Jefferson. Jefferson played in one game against Cleveland last season when he had six tackles in the 40-25 lost the Browns handed the Ravens.

If the Browns do look to get some help on the back end, it doesn’t appear it will be either former Baltimore player on the market - including Earl Thomas.