BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Trent Williams Has Multiple Suitors, Jets Among Them

Pete Smith

Once the Washington Redskins gave permission for the representation for Trent Williams to seek a trade, it wasn't going to take long for other teams to inquire about the cost. Last year, when the Redskins were taking calls for him, but didn't pull the trigger, the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots were teams linked to the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle. The Browns have been mentioned as a possible trade partner this year, but multiple teams have reached out, including the New York Jets as reported by Connor Hughes, who covers the Jets for The Athletic.

This is hardly a surprise since the Browns and Jets have been linked to free agent Jack Conklin, who's going to be the top free agent tackle on the market. There's a belief the Jets will make a big push for Conklin when free agency opens on March 18th as reported by Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

The Browns are in a better position to address their weakness at tackle than the Jets and it's the difference between 10th and 11th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Browns pick in front of the Jets, so they could take a premium player in front of the Jets, leaving them with nothing at least in the first round. 

Traditionally, the Jets have been more aggressive in handing out contracts in free agency, so they may have a similar approach in the trade market. Sam Darnold is a talented young quarterback, but between mononucleosis and a pitiful offensive line, last year didn't allow for much growth. They may feel more pressure to make a move for Williams or Conklin than the Browns. As a result, they may be more inclined to bid higher than the Browns.

Much of this is driven by the dire of Williams to get a new contract. He's set to earn $12.5 million this year. As a result, Williams does have some say on where he will go if he effectively refuses to sign a contract extension with the team that trades for him or simply holds out and refuses to play, which he did much of last season. To this point, nothing has come out about preferences on where to go or places he won't play.

Former general manager John Dorsey went hard after Williams last year and Bruce Allen, the team's Vice President wouldn't budge, trying to set a precedent regarding players holding out from the Redskins in order to get their way. Neither on with those teams this year, so perhaps the results will be different, if the Browns are interested. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scouting Report: Michael Pittman, WR USC

Michael Pittman Jr. from USC is a wide receiver with size, athleticism and a good amount of polish that could be an excellent fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Scouting Report: Matt Peart, OT Connecticut

Connecticut offensive tackle Matt Peart won't be one of the earliest taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, but he could a high priority target for the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

What's Trent Williams Worth To The Browns?

Trent Williams has been given permission to seek a trade by the Washington Redskins and naturally, the Cleveland Browns have come up as possible trade partner. What's Williams worth to the Browns?

Pete Smith

Eagles Letting Jason Peters Hit Free Agent Market. Could Browns Be Interested?

The Philadelphia Eagles are allowing free agent to be and future hall of fame left tackle Jason Peters test free agency after 11 seasons with the team. Neither side is eliminating the possibility that they ultimately get a deal done at some point, but teams like the Cleveland Browns will have an opportunity to go after Peters if they see fit.

Pete Smith

Browns J.C. Tretter Provides Downsides of Proposed CBA, Notes Pro Bowl Farce

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter tweeted out a list of potential drawbacks in the proposed collective bargaining agreement in order to hopefully better inform the players who will be voting on it.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Showcase Diversity while Majority of NFL Misses the Mark

The NFL lacks diversity across the coaching staff and front office personnel. The Cleveland Browns are one of the few teams that are diverse in important roles.

Shawn Stevenson

by

69Rixter

Breer: Browns Can't Risk Missing Out in Draft, Must Address OLine in Free Agency

On his weekly radio spot with Bull and Fox on 92.3 The Fan, Albert Breer was asked about how the Cleveland Browns would address the offensive line and suggested the Browns had to act in free agency because they could miss out in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Reported Chargers-Panthers Trade Likely Impacts Browns

According to multiple reports, but noted first by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Los Angeles Chargers are trading left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for Trai Turner. That deal has implications for the Cleveland Browns if it's finalized.

Pete Smith

Packers Reportedly Exploring Signing Joe Schobert

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly exploring the possibility of making a run at Cleveland Browns free agent linebacker Joe Schobert in an attempt to bring the former Wisconsin Badger home.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Ezra Cleveland, OT Boise State

Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland is as athletic as any prospect in this draft class and he might be an ideal fit for the Cleveland Browns and their wide zone scheme.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith