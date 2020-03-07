Trent Williams Has Multiple Suitors, Jets Among Them

Once the Washington Redskins gave permission for the representation for Trent Williams to seek a trade, it wasn't going to take long for other teams to inquire about the cost. Last year, when the Redskins were taking calls for him, but didn't pull the trigger, the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots were teams linked to the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle. The Browns have been mentioned as a possible trade partner this year, but multiple teams have reached out, including the New York Jets as reported by Connor Hughes, who covers the Jets for The Athletic.

This is hardly a surprise since the Browns and Jets have been linked to free agent Jack Conklin, who's going to be the top free agent tackle on the market. There's a belief the Jets will make a big push for Conklin when free agency opens on March 18th as reported by Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

The Browns are in a better position to address their weakness at tackle than the Jets and it's the difference between 10th and 11th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Browns pick in front of the Jets, so they could take a premium player in front of the Jets, leaving them with nothing at least in the first round.

Traditionally, the Jets have been more aggressive in handing out contracts in free agency, so they may have a similar approach in the trade market. Sam Darnold is a talented young quarterback, but between mononucleosis and a pitiful offensive line, last year didn't allow for much growth. They may feel more pressure to make a move for Williams or Conklin than the Browns. As a result, they may be more inclined to bid higher than the Browns.

Much of this is driven by the dire of Williams to get a new contract. He's set to earn $12.5 million this year. As a result, Williams does have some say on where he will go if he effectively refuses to sign a contract extension with the team that trades for him or simply holds out and refuses to play, which he did much of last season. To this point, nothing has come out about preferences on where to go or places he won't play.

Former general manager John Dorsey went hard after Williams last year and Bruce Allen, the team's Vice President wouldn't budge, trying to set a precedent regarding players holding out from the Redskins in order to get their way. Neither on with those teams this year, so perhaps the results will be different, if the Browns are interested.