Troy Hill feels disrespected after Browns traded cornerback to Rams

Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill is not happy with his former team.

Troy Hill was traded to the Los Angles Rams during the NFL Draft, going there from the Cleveland Browns. Hill spent just one season with the Browns, after signing a two-year deal worth $9 million. Since the trade, Hill has admitted he doesn’t feel great about being traded for a fifth-round pick.

"I feel disrespected," Troy Hill told LA Times. "Definitely motivated to come out and show what I can do. Definitely plan to come out and play with a chip on my shoulder, for sure.”

Cleveland opted to draft a cornerback in the NFL Draft, making Martin Emerson a member of the team. This signified that something was going to change in the defensive backfield.

The first year without Hill on the team, Los Angles Rams went on to win the Super Bowl. That too is leaving a sour taste for Hill.

“…because it was like it's always that could've, should've, would've type of thing,” Hill said looking back.

The 30-year-old corner made it seem like he regretted signing with Cleveland. There’s a chance he could have stayed in Los Angeles the entire time, but his bank account wouldn’t be as large.

“When I was in Cleveland, I always found myself trying to compare things to how it was done over here in L.A.," Hill said. "I don't know if it was me just trying to compare as far as this is what a winning program, or if was just missing everything that was happening over here."

