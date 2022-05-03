Skip to main content

Troy Hill feels disrespected after Browns traded cornerback to Rams

Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill is not happy with his former team.

Troy Hill was traded to the Los Angles Rams during the NFL Draft, going there from the Cleveland Browns. Hill spent just one season with the Browns, after signing a two-year deal worth $9 million. Since the trade, Hill has admitted he doesn’t feel great about being traded for a fifth-round pick.

"I feel disrespected," Troy Hill told LA Times. "Definitely motivated to come out and show what I can do. Definitely plan to come out and play with a chip on my shoulder, for sure.”

Cleveland opted to draft a cornerback in the NFL Draft, making Martin Emerson a member of the team. This signified that something was going to change in the defensive backfield.

The first year without Hill on the team, Los Angles Rams went on to win the Super Bowl. That too is leaving a sour taste for Hill.

“…because it was like it's always that could've, should've, would've type of thing,” Hill said looking back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 30-year-old corner made it seem like he regretted signing with Cleveland. There’s a chance he could have stayed in Los Angeles the entire time, but his bank account wouldn’t be as large.

“When I was in Cleveland, I always found myself trying to compare things to how it was done over here in L.A.," Hill said. "I don't know if it was me just trying to compare as far as this is what a winning program, or if was just missing everything that was happening over here."

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; LSU Tigers kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field goal as punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) holds during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

4 Reasons 4th Round Pick was Prudent Investment in Kicker Cade York

By Pete Smith4 hours ago
B23351F9-C164-499B-B8E9-7747BB8554DA
News

Cleveland Browns rookie Perrion Winfrey recruiting Jadeveon Clowney back

By Brandon Little13 hours ago
Sep 20, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson stands before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
News

Investigation concludes in case of Cleveland Browns alleged tanking

By Brandon Little17 hours ago
Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns sign a tight end who has never played college football

By Brandon Little18 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) gives a thumbs up during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Where Browns go from here to Fill Out Roster, Why the Calendar Plays an Important Role

By Pete Smith20 hours ago
43B07DBD-7216-49CB-9B4B-BD97D8EFD7B0
News

Browns cut two kickers, giving Cade York the big opportunity

By Brandon Little21 hours ago
Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Picks In 2021
News

Browns Draft Picks in 2023

By Pete SmithMay 1, 2022
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry talks with the media during a press conference to introduce new quarterback Deshaun Watson at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

5 Browns Takeaways Coming out of the NFL Draft

By Pete SmithMay 1, 2022