    • November 14, 2021
    Browns Troy Hill Carted Off on Stretcher Against Patriots

    Near the end of the game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, corner Troy Hill sustained a neck injury that resulted in him being taken off the field in a stretcher, then transported to a local hospital.
    In the waning moments of the game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, Browns corner Troy Hill had to be carted off the field on a stretcher.

    In garbage time for all intents and purposes given the dominance of the Patriots, Hill went to make a tackle on Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers with the ball in his hands and crumpled to the ground unsuccessfully. Meyers scored on the play and Hill stayed down.

    A backboard and cart were almost immediately called out for Hill and he was evaluated by medical personnel for several minutes on what was ultimately called a neck injury.

    The medical staff then called for a stretcher in which Hill was strapped to and then taken off the field. After he left the field, he was transported to a local hospital for further testing. It was reported that he had movement in all of his extremities.

    A scary situation for Hill that provided a sobering reminder of what was at stake in a game where the Browns were thoroughly trounced. All the frustration and anger at the terrible performance from the Browns were at least temporarily forgotten to worry about the health and safety of Hill.

    Hill signed with the Browns as a free agent in the offseason. With Youngstown, Ohio roots, this was a homecoming of sorts for Hill, who has been the team's slot corner this year.

    For the moment, his health is paramount with Hill before there is any potential discussion about his return to the field.

    Nov 14, 2021; Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill (23) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    Browns Troy Hill Carted Off on Stretcher Against Patriots

