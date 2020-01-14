BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Two Browns Selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Pete Smith

The Pro Fastball Writers of America came out with their All-Rookie team for 2019 and a pair of Cleveland Browns made the cut. While the Browns didn't see any of their position players make it in part because they didn't have a first round pick this year, they did have both the team's kicker and punter with fifth round pick Austin Seibert and undrafted rookie Jamie Gillan. It's a little concerning that the Browns didn't see position players really make an argument to receive consideration despite how many snaps they played this season, but Seibert and Gillan qualifying could suggest a continuing trend of productive special teams units for the foreseeable future.

The Browns moved on from Greg Joseph, currently kicking for the Tennessee Titans, who are headed for the AFC Championship after losing kickers a few due to injury and a veteran punter in Britton Colquitt, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings, in order to keep Seibert and Gillan. Seibert's status seemed relatively safe given the fact he was a draft pick but he did struggle in camp before having a productive rookie season. Gillan clearly had talent, but Colquitt was an excellent player, so it was a little risky, some projection to see Gillan succeed this season.

Seibert was 30 of 35 on extra points, which isn't great, but he was far more consistent on field goals. He connected on 25 of 29 field goals and missed three from the 40-49 range and one from over 50. The other area where he was extremely effective was putting kickoffs inside the 10 and even the 5-yard line, forcing teams to return the kicks and having the coverage units that were able to keep them from crossing the 25.

Gillan's leg strength was apparent immediately. It was more of a question of whether Gillan could handle the finer arts of punting in terms of being able to place them and avoid making costly mistakes. It wasn't perfect, but he was impressive as a rookie, including a 71-yard punt. There were multiple contests where Gillan was able to keep the Browns in games with his ability to flip field position.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin Stefanski Introduces Himself to Cleveland

Tuesday, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns introduced himself with his first press conference, discussing some of what he hopes to bring to the team.

Pete Smith

It's About Time The Browns Joined Football's Modern Age

Reports have the Cleveland Browns embracing in-game analytics with the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, on a level they haven't previously. And this should be a welcome change as other teams have been doing this and the Browns were operating at a disadvantage.

Pete Smith

Reports: Andrew Berry To Become Browns General Manager

The Cleveland Browns intend to hire Andrew Berry as the team's general manager according to reports from Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan and Ed Kracz of Eagles Maven. Berry spent 2016 to 2018 with the Browns before going to the Eagles to be their Vice President of Football Operations this past season.

Pete Smith

Reports: Browns to Hire Wade Phillips as Defensive Coordinator, Andrew Berry as General Manager

The Cleveland Browns may have found their defensive coordinator for their new head coach, Kevin Stefanski. According to Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Browns could be hiring Wade Phillips to run his defense as well as hiring Andrew Berry to be the team's general manager.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns To Name Kevin Stefanski Head Coach

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns are going to name Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Requested To Interview George Paton for General Manager Position, Would Be Good Chemistry With Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have requested to interview the Minnesota Vikings assistant GM for their own GM position.

BrandonLittle

Jimmy Haslam Wants to Be More Involved? Good

According to a report from Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Repository, Cleveland Browns owner wants to be more involved in understanding what the team is doing. For many, that's a frightening thought, understandably, but it could be good news for the team.

Pete Smith

Atlanta Falcons Hire Tosh Lupoi as a Defensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the second hiring of a Cleveland Browns assistant from the 2019 coaching staff. They are hiring Tosh Lupoi to be a defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Browns Seek, Receive Permission to Speak With Andrew Berry for GM Opening

The Cleveland Browns have asked for and received permission to speak wit Andrew Berry about their vacant general manager position. Berry, who was with the Browns from 2016 to 2018, spent this season as the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pete Smith

Browns Request Permission to Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

According to a report from Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Pete Smith