Two Days to go: Browns and Panthers Injury Reports

A look at the injury reports for the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

Both teams had some interesting news come out of their injury reports for Thursday. The Carolina Panthers had a superstars name pop up, while a Cleveland Browns cornerback did not practice.

Carolina Panthers

DNP: N/A

Limited: TE Giovanni Ricci (hip)

Full participant: K Eddy Pineiro (left hip), RB Christian McCaffrey (shin)

McCaffrey was a full participant, so the shin injury looks to be a non-factor.

Cleveland Browns

DNP: CB Greedy Williams (hamstring)

Limited: Michael Woods II (hamstring), S Grant Delpit (hip), RT Jack Conklin (knee) Full: DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness), DE Chase Winovich (hamstring)

After being limited in practice yesterday, Williams did not practice today. Winovich returned to practice as a full participant, as did defensive end Clowney.

Conklin will likely be questionable as he battles back from a serious injury.

Aug 13, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) holds a ball during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
