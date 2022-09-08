A look at the injury reports for the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

Both teams had some interesting news come out of their injury reports for Thursday. The Carolina Panthers had a superstars name pop up, while a Cleveland Browns cornerback did not practice.

Carolina Panthers

DNP: N/A

Limited: TE Giovanni Ricci (hip)

Full participant: K Eddy Pineiro (left hip), RB Christian McCaffrey (shin)

McCaffrey was a full participant, so the shin injury looks to be a non-factor.

Cleveland Browns

DNP: CB Greedy Williams (hamstring)

Limited: Michael Woods II (hamstring), S Grant Delpit (hip), RT Jack Conklin (knee) Full: DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness), DE Chase Winovich (hamstring)

After being limited in practice yesterday, Williams did not practice today. Winovich returned to practice as a full participant, as did defensive end Clowney.

Conklin will likely be questionable as he battles back from a serious injury.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns v. Panthers: 5 Matchups to Watch

Browns Won’t Face Jets Zach Wilson in Week 2

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Browns Defender Says Why Cleveland has Edge Against Baker Mayfield

Browns Waive Former 2019 NFL Draft Pick

Browns to Sign Veteran OL Joe Haeg

Browns Rookie Progress Report

Report: Browns Working to Sign Veteran Tight End

Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players

Browns Claim QB Kellen Mond on Waivers

Kicker Cade York Presents Unique Opportunities, Quandaries for Browns

Browns Shouldn't Give Up on Anthony Schwartz

New Podcast - First Two Browns Preseason Games

Browns Offense Struggles in Dress Rehearsal Against Bears

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1