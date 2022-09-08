Two Days to go: Browns and Panthers Injury Reports
Both teams had some interesting news come out of their injury reports for Thursday. The Carolina Panthers had a superstars name pop up, while a Cleveland Browns cornerback did not practice.
Carolina Panthers
DNP: N/A
Limited: TE Giovanni Ricci (hip)
Full participant: K Eddy Pineiro (left hip), RB Christian McCaffrey (shin)
McCaffrey was a full participant, so the shin injury looks to be a non-factor.
Cleveland Browns
DNP: CB Greedy Williams (hamstring)
Limited: Michael Woods II (hamstring), S Grant Delpit (hip), RT Jack Conklin (knee) Full: DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness), DE Chase Winovich (hamstring)
After being limited in practice yesterday, Williams did not practice today. Winovich returned to practice as a full participant, as did defensive end Clowney.
Conklin will likely be questionable as he battles back from a serious injury.
