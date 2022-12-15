Ravens QB Tyler Huntley out of Concussion Protocol, Cleared to Play Against Browns

Events were clearly trending in the direction of having Tyler Huntley play quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns, but head coach John Harbaugh made it all but official on Thursday.

Harbaugh told reporters, "He is out of the protocol is my understanding."

It would be strange for Harbaugh to say this only to find out he wasn't. Huntley left the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a vicious hit. He was put into the concussion protocol, but evidently was never diagnosed with one. Huntley was a limited participant on Tuesday, but was a full participant both Wednesday and Thursday.

This is important for the Ravens as they are still fighting for the AFC North division crown along with the Cincinnati Bengals. When Huntley went out, the team was forced to play third string quarterback Anthony Brown. He did enough to secure the victory, but Huntley has experience stepping in to play for Lamar Jackson.

People will look at the Ravens record when he took over last year when Jackson was injured, but that was just as indicative of the sheer amount of attrition the team faced. They lost seemingly half their team to injury. By the time Huntley took over, the Ravens were feisty but limited, sinking to the a fourth place finish in the division.

The Browns faced Huntley last year after Lamar Jackson left the game due to injury. Huntley will be more prepared this time, taking plenty of the first team reps ahead of the game. Even though Huntley came into the game on a moment's notice, he was a challenging opponent for the Browns to defeat.

Huntley threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, completing 27 of his 38 attempts. He also rushed for 45 yards including an 18-yard run. It did work to Huntley's advantage that the Ravens had both Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman in that game. Brown is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals after a trade and Bateman is out for the year. Bateman had 107 yards receiving in that game.

Mark Andrews, who had 115 yards and a touchdown is still with the Ravens and is still their best receiving threat. If the Browns had their choice, they'd probably prefer to play against Anthony Brown, but familiarity might be helpful against Huntley.