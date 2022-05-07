The Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make Browns Final Roster

Of the undrafted free agents the Cleveland Browns have reportedly signed, which is the likeliest to make the final roster? Articles from three different publications weigh in with their choices.

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with over a dozen undrafted free agents, although those deals have not been finalized by the team at this point, so they are subject to change. Nevertheless, that leads to speculation about which players might have the best chance to make the team in spite of the talent the Browns have been able to acquire.

Nick Baumgartner of The Athletic, Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report and the staff at The 33rd Team have made predictions as to the player they think has the best chance to make the Browns. The selections are at the same poisiton, wide receiver. The Browns do offer the opportunity to make what is largely an unproven wide receiver room, it's a sensible place to make a bet.

Baumgartner's Pick: Isaiah Weston, WR Northern Iowa

"Another toolsy prospect from Northern Iowa, Weston (6-3, 214) put up elite burst numbers at the combine (40-inch vertical, 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump) and ran a 4.42 to go along with it. He was a big-play machine at UNI (109 catches, 2,458 yards, 21 TDs) but everything else could be forgettable. Too much home run or nothing here, but if he smooths out he could fit right in with Kevin Stefanski and Deshaun Watson."

Wharton's pick: Isaiah Weston, WR Northern Iowa

"Weston has the best chance of any Browns rookie receiver besides Bell to earn a roster spot. The FCS star lit up powerhouse North Dakota State to the tune of five receptions, 181 yards and one touchdown when the lights were brightest. He posted 11 games with at least 90 yards over the previous three years. The 6'3", 214-pounder verified his NFL potential when he blazed a 4.42 40-yard dash and jumped out of the gym with a 40-inch vertical and 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump. He perfectly fits the big-play sideline threat Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has grown used to maximizing in his time at Clemson and in Houston. Woods spent three seasons at Arkansas and one year at Oklahoma, showing good speed but never a well-rounded game. While Woods will get lost in a depth chart filled with similar players, Weston will explode with highlight-worthy plays."

Weston's athletic profile is eerily similar to Derrick Willies, whom the Browns signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. Both offer good size as well as straight line speed and explosion, but Weston had the far more productive collegiate career. The fact that he will celebrate his 25th birthday during the season likely played a significant role in going undrafted.

For a team looking to stretch the field vertically more often, getting a big bodied receiver who specializes in it makes sense. Weston averaged 23.8 yards per reception in his final season in college. The question for Weston will be about his ability to translate that against NFL corners. If he can do it successfully, he may have a nice chance to make the Browns final roster.

The 33rd Team's Pick: Mike Harley Jr., WR Miami (FL)

Harley was the team's leading receiver for the 2020 season. He would then become the second option behind Charleston Rambo in his final year. Rambo, like Harley went undrafted, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He's average height (5'10", underweight (179 lbs) and has small hands (8 5'/8"), plus his athletic testing was underwhelming at his size. So why is he interesting enough that the Browns would bring him in and the 33rd team would select him?

Because he's spent his entire collegiate career playing in the slot who is fearless displays excellent body control. The Browns selected David Bell 99th overall and he might end up starting in the slot. Harley might be insurance in case there's a difficult adjustment period who also offers a contrast in styles. Bell is more of a power receiver while Harley could offer a little more speed and quickness.

For Harley, it's all about whether or not he will be able to overcome his lack of size by playing fast enough to succeed against NFL competition. If he can, he might not simply represent insurance, but could be the Browns an additional option in how they want to attack opponents.

My Pick?

Coming into this, I was fully expecting to pick Weston without a second thought. I still think Weston is the favorite, but after doing research on Harley, I'm definitely interested to see what he can do. It's difficult to argue with the measurables and production of Weston in addition to what the Browns want to do offensively, but the slot receiver job is at least open for the time being, giving Harley the opportunity to seize it.

Travell Harris of Washington State was not mentioned, but he's another receiver the Browns reportedly signed that has operated largely out of the slot in college. He also led his team in receiving in 2020. Likely, the better of Harris and Harley will at least earn a spot on the practice squad along with Weston, unless they are good enough to win a job on the 53-man roster.