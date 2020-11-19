Unclear If Cleveland Browns Will Have To Deal With Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles’ tight end Zach Ertz has missed the last few weeks with an ankle injury that put him on the injured reserve. A couple of days ago the Eagles opted to open the 21 day window in which Ertz could practice and return at some point within those 21 days.

To this point, Ertz has been practicing off to the side and has not done much work with the team. If Ertz stayed healthy, we likely aren’t having this conversation as he would have been traded according to multiple outlets. On the season the Eagles’ tight end has 24 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.

If Philadelphia wants Ertz to suit up Sunday against Cleveland, they will have to activate him by 4 PM on Saturday at the latest. With Ertz out it has moved Dallas Goedert into the teams number one tight end position. Richard Rogers has been an option for the Eagles at the position as well, the teams leading tight end in terms of receiving yards. Even without Ertz, the Eagles utilize multiple tight ends that are pretty good.

It very well could be that Ertz is still a week or even two away from getting back to game action, but this is a good way to keep teams guessing. The NFL allows teams to be flexible with the 21 day window. Opponents do not really know if a player is going to be activated sometimes until their is less than 24 hours until game time. It is up in the air if Cleveland will have to worry about Zach Ertz, either way the Eagles bring a couple of other solid tight ends that will take some game planning.