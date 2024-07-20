Unsung Browns Defender Named Top Breakout Candidate For 2024
The Cleveland Browns boasted the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL last season, and it would not be the least bit surprising if they are at the top of the list again in 2024.
The Browns are massively talented at all three levels, featuring the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett up front, Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the middle and a loaded secondary that includes star cornerback Denzel Ward.
But there is another player in Cleveland's defensive backfield who does not quite carry the cachet of Ward but yet is still integral to the club's success: safety Grant Delpit.
As a matter of fact, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder has named Delpit his top breakout candidate for the Browns this coming season.
Delpit, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
A torn Achilles sidelined him for his entire rookie campaign, but he made his debut in 2021 and was impressive, registering 66 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.
Delpit showed significant improvement the following year, racking up 105 tackles, four picks and 10 passes defended. He then rattled off 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in 13 games during 2023.
The 25-year-old has never made a Pro Bowl, and his name does not typically surface when discussing the NFL's elite safeties, but there is no question that Delpit has gone a terrific job for Cleveland over his first three seasons of play.
Delpit earned a very solid 70 grade from Pro Football Focus last season, and he should only get better as time goes on.
The importance of the safety position in general has been diminished, which is another reason why Delpit isn't exactly a household name. But the Browns apparently thought enough of Delpit to sign him to a three-year contract extension last December.
Look for Delpit to have a major impact in 2024.