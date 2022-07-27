Skip to main content

Update on Denzel Ward as Browns Begin Training Camp

A look at where Denzel Ward currently stands health wise, as the Cleveland Browns begin practice in Berea.

Denzel Ward inked a 100 million dollar contract in the off-season to extend his tenure in Cleveland by five years. The Pro Bowl cornerback cemented himself as a top-10 cornerback last season and was paid as such. Unfortunately, to begin training camp, Ward is not out on the field. The good news is there is no need to worry.

Ward is on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp in Berea, but it is more of a precaution kind of move. At this point in his career, Ward is a veteran player that does not need every snap in training camp. Ward has missed games in each season, so this is ideal to try to get him to be 100 percent healthy heading into a 17-game season.

Browns’ head coach, Kevin Stefanski, believes that Ward will be just fine and on the practice field in no time.

“I’m confident in the next couple of weeks he’ll be out there, but he’s he’s come along just fine,” Stefanski told the media on Wednesday.

The Browns are well off in the secondary, specifically at the cornerback position. Greedy Williams, Greg Newsome II, and Martin Emerson all will have a role with Ward as the top option in the room. AJ Green is quality depth at the position group, as well.

