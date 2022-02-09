Skip to main content
Vikings to Hire Browns Executive to Senior Role

Vikings to Hire Browns Executive to Senior Role

Minnesota Vikings continue to fill out their front office. The latest is a move made by hiring a Cleveland Browns executive to a new role.

Minnesota Vikings continue to fill out their front office. The latest is a move made by hiring a Cleveland Browns executive to a new role.


Minnesota Vikings are filling out their new front office and a common place they have looked is in Cleveland. Vikings recently hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from the Browns to be their general manager. Now, the Vikings are hiring Ryan Grigson in a senior role, per a report.

Grigson will work in the senior personnel department with the Vikings. After spending two years with the Browns as a senior football advisor, Grigson is moving on.

Grigson was the Indianapolis Colts general manager from 2012-16 and has plenty of front office experience. Grigson has spent time with the Rams, Eagles and Seahawks. A one time NFL Draft pick in the sixth-round of the 1995 draft.

Read More

Cleveland will be looking to make a couple additions to their front office with the recent losses. Who exactly those people will be is yet to be seen.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

1299ECB4-4BC0-41F6-B5D9-39E558C61D86
News

Vikings to Hire Browns Executive to Senior Role

15 seconds ago
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Myles Garrett to Play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

13 minutes ago
0FF45165-5AEC-4B4C-A7FD-B17CF9ACB11B
News

Steelers Hire Former Browns Player as Assistant Coach

18 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reacts after making a first down catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Renegotiating Jarvis Landry's Contract No Easy Task

23 hours ago
F3D062CB-5EA4-45C5-8588-4348F9241009
News

Wink Martindale Lands New Defensive Coordinator Job

23 hours ago
FF1BE263-9F62-4D44-970C-81924B7CFA44
News

Steelers Interested in ESPN Commentator For Vacant General Manager Position

Feb 8, 2022
Nov 10, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Jarvis Landry Tells Odell Beckham Jr. to ‘Go Get That Ring’

Feb 7, 2022
6054E0CC-6C6D-480E-8C89-D37F6E888FC6
News

Hue Jackson Says Browns Didn’t Pay Him to Lose Games

Feb 5, 2022