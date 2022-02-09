Vikings to Hire Browns Executive to Senior Role



Minnesota Vikings are filling out their new front office and a common place they have looked is in Cleveland. Vikings recently hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from the Browns to be their general manager. Now, the Vikings are hiring Ryan Grigson in a senior role, per a report.

Grigson will work in the senior personnel department with the Vikings. After spending two years with the Browns as a senior football advisor, Grigson is moving on.

Grigson was the Indianapolis Colts general manager from 2012-16 and has plenty of front office experience. Grigson has spent time with the Rams, Eagles and Seahawks. A one time NFL Draft pick in the sixth-round of the 1995 draft.

Cleveland will be looking to make a couple additions to their front office with the recent losses. Who exactly those people will be is yet to be seen.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!