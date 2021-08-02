Cleveland Browns’ Anthony Walker: ‘Defense Looks Good on Paper, Have To Go Out And Put The Work In’

Anthony Walker met with the media Monday before practice, acknowledged the defense is good on paper. But, said there is work to put in to see the results on Sunday’s.

Prior to practice Monday afternoon Cleveland Browns’ linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. met with the media. Walker was signed as a free agent and is entering his first season with the team. It was made aware last week that Walker will handle on field play calling.

To gain such trust from his peers and coaching staff, Walker had to of learned the playbook inside and out. It makes sense going back to his former teammate Darius Leonard saying that Walker was a ‘true leader’.

Walker played on some very good defenses while in Indianapolis and could find himself on a good defense in Cleveland. The pieces are in place, though they will need to come together.

"It looks good on paper, but this is time you put it together and then on Sundays, you let the work show,” said Walker.

With Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward as the team’s cornerstone pieces, so much more was added. Besides Walker being a newcomer the team improved the defense with the likes of John Johnson lll, Jadeveon Clowney, Troy Hill, Takk McKinley and Malik Jackson. Then you factor in drafting Greg Newsome ll potentially starting opposite of Ward. Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams are coming back from injury.

There could be a curve of getting this defnese together as it should be, but the needed parts are in place for sure.

Walker spoke on Nick Chubb, who is fresh off of a new contract extension. Chubb is known as a hard worker and quiet guy, it didn’t take long for Walker to learn that.

"He doesn't say much but the way he works each day speaks volumes."

Walker notably switched his number from 54 to 4 recently, now that the NFL loosened the rules when it comes to jersey numbers. The linebacker said he did it because he wore number 6 as a quarterback in pee wee football and led his team to a championship.

Luckily for both the Browns and Walker, he will never be asked to play quarterback. Though the number 4 does look smooth and has a different feel seeing single-digit numbers at the linebacker position. And since Walker is the team’s starting MIKE and play-caller, you will see that number often.