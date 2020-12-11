Denzel Ward, KhaDarel Hodge Not Practicing Friday

The Cleveland Browns will take the practice field on Friday without corner Denzel Ward or wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge as both continue to recover from injuries ahead of Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, they will still be without corner Denzel Ward and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, not practicing Friday. Wyatt Teller continues to be on track to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the game, having been placed there, having come in close contact with someone who had the virus.

Because the game is on Monday, the Browns final practice is on Saturday, so head coach Kevin Stefanski isn't ruling them out at this point. Ward is dealing with a calf strain while Hodge has a hamstring injury.

It always seemed to be a stretch that either Ward or Hodge would be able to play in this game. The Browns obviously want to defeat the Ravens due to the 38-6 loss they took to open the season in addition to the fact the Browns are still trying to clinch a playoff spot while worsening the Ravens chances to make the postseason.

The approach the Browns take with Ward and Hodge is worth monitoring simply because of how they approached Teller's calf strain. He likely could have played, feeling around 90 percent ahead of the last game before their bye week. The Browns opted to be patient and kept him out, allowing him to recover over the bye before putting him back out there.

The Browns play the Ravens followed by the New York Giants and Jets before their final game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It may behoove the Browns to be patient with particularly Ward to make sure he's healthy for the Steelers game and the postseason as opposed to trying to have him play trough the lingering calf issue.

Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell was clearly limping against the Dallas Cowboys, playing on the same injury. The Browns want Ward back, but they need him to be healthy and productive.