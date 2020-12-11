Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Denzel Ward, KhaDarel Hodge Not Practicing Friday

The Cleveland Browns will take the practice field on Friday without corner Denzel Ward or wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge as both continue to recover from injuries ahead of Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Author:
Publish date:

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, they will still be without corner Denzel Ward and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, not practicing Friday. Wyatt Teller continues to be on track to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the game, having been placed there, having come in close contact with someone who had the virus.

Because the game is on Monday, the Browns final practice is on Saturday, so head coach Kevin Stefanski isn't ruling them out at this point. Ward is dealing with a calf strain while Hodge has a hamstring injury.

It always seemed to be a stretch that either Ward or Hodge would be able to play in this game. The Browns obviously want to defeat the Ravens due to the 38-6 loss they took to open the season in addition to the fact the Browns are still trying to clinch a playoff spot while worsening the Ravens chances to make the postseason.

The approach the Browns take with Ward and Hodge is worth monitoring simply because of how they approached Teller's calf strain. He likely could have played, feeling around 90 percent ahead of the last game before their bye week. The Browns opted to be patient and kept him out, allowing him to recover over the bye before putting him back out there.

The Browns play the Ravens followed by the New York Giants and Jets before their final game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It may behoove the Browns to be patient with particularly Ward to make sure he's healthy for the Steelers game and the postseason as opposed to trying to have him play trough the lingering calf issue.

Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell was clearly limping against the Dallas Cowboys, playing on the same injury. The Browns want Ward back, but they need him to be healthy and productive.

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) battle for a pass during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Denzel Ward, KhaDarel Hodge Not Practicing Friday

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Myles Garrett Named Cleveland Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year

Jacksonville Jaguars Provide Opportunity for Cleveland Browns Passing Game
News

Browns Game Against Giants Flexed To Sunday Night Football In Week 15

Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns, Rashard Higgins Talking Extension Per Report

Wyatt Teller Could Provide Answer at Right Guard
News

Browns Place Taywan Taylor on IR, Place Wyatt Teller On Reserve/COVID-19 List Among Other Moves

The_Keys_to_Kevin_Stefanskis_Success_On_-5fcf8d45eb4c1672336a2bec_Dec_08_2020_15_00_18
Featured Content

5 Keys to Kevin Stefanski's Success On Offense

Baker Mayfield's misstep on Duke Johnson
News

Baker Mayfield Takes Part In Video For Julius Jones With Inspire Change Initiative

Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) runs for a touchdown after a completed pass against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Claim WR Marvin Hall From Waivers

Oct 21, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams coaches against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Gregg Williams, the Hero the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets Needed