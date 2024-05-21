WATCH: Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Throwing At OTAs
Still in the middle of a lengthy rehab from surgery to repair a fracture in his throwing shoulder, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was captured throwing the football during the team's first day of OTAs on Tuesday.
It's a welcomed sight for Browns fans after the star QB said he'll be ready for Week 1 back in April.
Watson's involvement in the first day of OTAs was all part of his rehab plan, set up by both the team and the doctors who oversaw the surgery and recovery. As the 28-year-old has explained throughout the offseason there is a very specific plan to ease him into action, one that head surgeon Dr. ElAttrache isn't going to rush.
According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, a day of throwing on Tuesday will be followed by a day off for the signal caller on Wednesday when practice is open to the media. As Cabot also noted, Watson will gradually ramp things up over the course of the eight remaining OTA practices, spread out over the next three weeks, and is likely to throw at some point when the media is in attendance for the Wednesday session of each week.
That means veteran backup Jameis Winston and former Ravens backup Tyler Huntley will handle most of the first team reps over the course of the next few weeks.
Watson had surgery last November to repair a glenoid fracture in his throwing shoulder. The injury came on the heels of leading a miraculous second-half comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. In the comeback effort Watson went 14-for-14 passing for 134 yards and helped erase a 14-point deficit. It was easily the most memorable performance of Watson's tenure in Cleveland, only to have his season ended two days later due to the shoulder ailment.
Going into year three of a massive five-year, $230 million, fully-guaranteed deal, Watson is under a lot of pressure to reclaim a version of himself that led the NFL in passing while with the Texans in 2020. Sticking to the methodical rehab plan is a major step in ensuring that Watson stays healthy and can meet some lofty expectations in 2024.
