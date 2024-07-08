WATCH: Browns Offensive Tackle Dawand Jones Open Up Indycar Race
The call for race car drivers to "start your engines" has become one of the more recognizable phrases in all of sports.
On Sunday, Cleveland Browns right tackle Dawand Jones had a chance to call out those famous words as he issued the command to drivers in The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid. The race was held in Lexington, Ohio at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Being an Indianapolis native, Jones certainly has plenty of familiarity with Indycar with the circuit's biggest race – the Indy 500 – taking place in his hometown each spring. While Jones is enjoying some racing during the NFL's summer break, in just three weeks he'll be "starting his engine" at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., where the Browns will open up training camp.
Jones returned from a torn MCL in his right knee this spring and was seen participating in a limited capacity during the team's OTAs and veteran minicamp. He's the first of the team's top three tackles to return from a season-ending knee injury last season, as both Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills suffered similar fates in 2023.
The 2023 fourth-round pick is expected to seize the starting right tackle job leading up to the regular season. How Cleveland sorts out that role once Conklin also returns will be one of the bigger roster decisions to follow this season.