With Deshaun Watson on Board, Where do Browns Find Themselves in the Power Rankings?

The Cleveland Browns have traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson, so the power rankings should have them as one of the top teams in the league, right?

With the acquisition of quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns feel confident in their ability to compete for a championship, but with mitigating circumstances including the possibility of a suspension under the league's conduct policy, their relative strength this year is cloudy.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr took a crack at it and ranked the Browns 17th.

"This is a difficult blurb to write, considering we have no idea who will be playing quarterback in Week 1. While we know who Cleveland wants to be under center, active civil cases against Deshaun Watson, plus a boatload of already-public information on the quarterback’s conduct, bring to light the possibility of a suspension. We don’t know what Watson looks like without Bill O’Brien and Tim Kelly, who did more than most know to tailor some of Clemson’s key principles into their system for Watson. We don’t know that Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Jakeem Grant are a formidable weapon set. We don’t know that the defense has finally jelled outside of the transcendent Myles Garrett. And so we wait."

There's a real chance the Browns could enter the final game of the season needing a win and potentially help to get into the postseason. Potentially having Jacoby Brissett as the team's quarterback for six games isn't a death sentence, but it's difficult to deny how critical it makes the 11 that Watson would be. If that's how it plays out, the Browns might need to win as many as nine of Watson's starts.

If a battle for the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals and a much healthier Baltimore Ravens isn't difficult enough, there are nine AFC teams outside the division with credible playoff aspirations bringing the total to 12. Should the Browns require a wildcard berth, only three of eight teams will gain entry into the postseason tournament.

The good news is the Browns aren't done with free agency in addition to still having the NFL Draft to add talent. With cap room to operate, the Browns could add three starting defensive linemen that would change their fortunes. Retaining defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and signing a pair of defensive tackles that could include Akiem Hicks or Calais Campbell would give the Browns a more complete defensive front than last season. A defense that carried the team last year could be even better.

The Browns could also sign or trade for another receiving threat, helping to round out the offensive side of the ball. On paper, the Browns might be one of the most talented teams in the league, but a Watson suspension could drastically impact their ability to make the postseason, making it difficult to argue the ranking.

That said, if the Browns make the necessary improvements and find a way into the tournament, they could be quickly become a favorite to win the Super Bowl.