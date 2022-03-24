Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson Reportedly to be in Berea Thursday

Nearly a week since the traded occurred, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be in Berea on Thursday per a report.

The Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson last week, but he yet to be at the team's facility due to ongoing depositions in Houston. According to a report from Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, Watson could be in Cleveland Thursday.

Unless Watson has undergone a physical in Texas, he will have to do that in Cleveland. He also will do some meet and greet type stuff, take a tour of the facility, do some photo opportunities as the team prepares to hype up its new addition.

Presumably, that would mean that Watson would have his introductory press conference on Friday. More than likely, Watson would be in town those two days before returning to Texas this weekend. He may have ongoing legal responsibilities, but there are also any number of real life decisions he will have to sort out before he returns to Berea.

Given the controversy involved in the acquisition of Watson, the press conferences are a highly anticipated event. This would be the first time that ownership, including Dee and Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski will answer questions about the decision to trade for Watson.

For Watson, he hasn't answered questions in over a year. Not only will there be questions about his legal circumstances and the accusations he's facing, but Watson has never explained why he demanded a trade and was unwilling to play for the Houston Texans. There are plenty of people who would like some closure on that front.

