Week 17 Injury Report: Jedrick Wills Jr. OUT of Practice, Jadeveon Clowney Returns

Jedrick Wills Jr. is the lone Cleveland Browns player not practicing on Wednesday due to injury.

Cleveland Browns have just one player out due to injury at Wednesday's practice ahead of the Washington Commanders game in week 17. Jedrick Wills Jr. is sitting out of today's practice with a sore back.

In good news, the Browns are getting Jadeveon Clowney back at practice today. The defensive end missed the last game with a concussion, but it looks like he will return against the Commanders. Clowney certainly is not having the year he imagined with the Browns, he has just two sacks this season.

Cleveland is relatively healthy outside of the players who are done for the season, which there is a fair amount. Wills should be in line to play on Sunday, it's likely just to rest the back.

Clowney returns in time to have two final games under his belt before he hits free agency once again this off-season.

