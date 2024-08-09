What Did Browns Players And Coaches Think About The New Stadium Proposal?
Every Cleveland Browns fan has an opinion on the team's proposed move to Brook Park and the more than $3 billion stadium and mixed-use development project that the team unveiled this week. But what about the ones who would actual utilize the space as their stage?
Just one day after the Haslam Sports Group shared the potential plans for a 176-acre parcel of land in the Cleveland suburb, including renderings of a state-of-the-art stadium, several members of the organization who spoke to the media out at training camp had an opportunity to share their thoughts on the proposal.
"Yeah, I trust all the people involved," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I like whatever they like. I’ll give you the football coach answer: I’ll play anywhere. Tell us where to play.”
Unlike team general manager Andrew Berry, who seemed to plant his flag for team dome a couple weeks back, Stefanski has stuck to the script when it comes to his thoughts on the stadium situation. Given that the team still has yet to officially decide if it will go through with the Brook Park plan, he's kept it very political.
Third-year running back Jerome Ford shared similar sentiments as his head coach.
"It look nice," Ford said. "But we play wherever, whether it's on the lake, Brook Park. We leave whatever happens with that up to the higher ups. We just wanna play."
Also appreciative of the opportunity just to play football is veteran quarterback Jameis Winston. The 30-year-old is also very outspoken though and after being asked about the stadium situation on Thursday he at least gave some credence to a stance many Browns fans have shared when it comes to the future home of the franchise.
"I believe weather and football is such an important factor," Winston said. "But also I think the history of football was built upon those – you think about the first Super Bowl, you think about the Ice Bowl, Kansas City Green Bay, you think about the features that that game possessed. Up here in Cleveland, the weather, we use that as our advantage in a point. So I gotta pass that along to the fans and see how do they feel about the stadium renderings."
Throughout his nine-year career Winston has played his home games in both open air and domed stadiums. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Winston started his career, have a traditional stadium. In his most recent stint with the Saints though, Winston played in one of the most famous domes in all of football.
"Being in New Orleans I can see advantages there just because it's indoors, but football is football" said Winston. Once you get inside that gridiron, all things aside it's time to play you're best football and the best man is gonna win for that day."