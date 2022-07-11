When a Decision on Potential Suspension for Browns Deshaun Watson Could Come

A look into when a decision on any potential suspension could come for Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson.

A hearing for a potential suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson ended nearly two weeks ago. Both the NFL and NFLPA had to turn in paperwork today to Sue L. Robinson on whether or not Watson should be suspended for any part of the 2022 season.

Next up is Robinson taking some time to read through each submitted piece. Then, Robinson will decide whether or not Watson violated the player conduct policy. Robinson will give a written statement of whether Watson violated or not, and how it was violated.

There is no exact timetable for the suspension, the general consensus is that it will happen before training camp. Robinson is going to take at least a few days to go over things, a decision could come anywhere from the end of this week into the next couple weeks. Looking at certain dates, July 22 and the week of July 25 anytime make sense.

A Friday news dump on the 22nd makes a ton of sense, or else it will be early week of the 25th with training camp to start at the end of July. One way or the other, the Browns will have an idea of which way their season could trend in the next couple of weeks.

