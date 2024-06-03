Where Does Sports Illustrated Rank Browns Offensive Trio?
On paper the Browns boast one of the best offensive skill units in football. But where does it stake up among some of the other top offensive teams in football?
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated compiled a ranking of all 32 teams top quarterback, wide receiver and running back trios. A star-studded Browns trio of Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb found itself just inside the top 20 according to the list.
Verderame had Cleveland's group ranked 19th overall. His reasoning centered around the many questions that cloud the franchise heading into 2024.
"Cleveland is a tough team to predict. For starters, the Browns are hoping Watson will finally be productive and healthy, but we’re entering the third year of his deal and so far, it’s been a mess. Then there’s Chubb, who is coming off a gruesome knee injury suffered last October in Pittsburgh. Will he be even close to the same player as before?"
The questions Verderame posses are the same ones many Browns fans are pondering themselves at the moment. And they'll linger well beyond the start of the season.
For what it's worth, the Browns were the second lowest ranked trio among their AFC North foes with the Steelers grouping of Russell Wilson, George Pickens and Najee Harris coming in 25th overall. The top trios of the Bengals and Ravens both appeared in Verderame's top 10. Cincy's unit of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Zack Moss came in at No. 7, while Baltimore's trio of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers were ranked No. 5.
