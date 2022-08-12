Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Where to find the preseason matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Football is finally back. The Cleveland Browns are in Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars this evening. Today, Deshaun Watson is expected to play in a game for the first time since the 2020 season, when he was with the Houston Texans.

Many of the Browns starters are expected to play at least a series with Watson. The majority of the Browns’ rookies will get some run, besides Michael Woods, who is battling a hamstring injury.

Jacksonville sat most of their starters in their first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but that won’t be the case against Cleveland. Trevor Lawrence is expected to play, as is running back Travis Etienne, who missed his rookie season due to injury.

When: Friday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: TIAA Bank Stadium

Radio: 7 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

TV: News 5 (Cleveland), NFL +

