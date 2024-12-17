Where Would The Cleveland Browns Be Drafting After Week 15?
Another loss for the Cleveland Browns came with some slight movement in the 2025 NFL Draft order following Week 15.
For several weeks in a row, Cleveland had occupied the No. 8 spot in the draft order despite its continued losing. Loss No. 11, however, helped the Browns move up one spot in the order to the seventh overall pick in next April's draft. The slight jump was also made possible by a matchup between the Jets and the Jaguars, which saw New York earn it's fourth win of the season and trade places with Cleveland in the order from last week.
With three weeks to go, the 3-11 Browns in the thick of a tight race for a potential top three pick, that features four other teams with identical records. The Titans, Panthers, Jaguars and Patriots all slot in ahead of Cleveland as picks six through four. The top two overall picks still reside with the Raiders (No. 1) and Giants (No. 2), who each boast 2-12 records through 15 weeks.
There is bound to be even more movement in the draft order over the final three weeks of the season. Week 16, for example, features a matchup between the Raiders and the Jaguars, which is guaranteed to shuffle the order. If Cleveland continues to compile losses over its final three games, there's a god chance it ends up rising up the order even further leading into the offseason.
As things stand right now, the Browns have nine picks to use in the upcoming NFL Draft, including four in the first three rounds. Their full arsenal includes the following picks:
1st Round (own)
2nd Round (own)
3rd Round (own)
3rd Round (Buffalo)
4th Round (own)
5th Round (Lions)
6th Round (own)
6th Round (Dolphins via Bears)
6th Rounder (Vikings)