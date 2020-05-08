Which Cleveland Browns Player Is Fantasy Down On?

In discussing fantasy football for the 2020 season, Sports Illustrated's Dr. Roto and Corey Parson discussed players within the AFC North. In terms of stock, Dr. Roto is higher on rookie running back J.K Dobbins, now with the Baltimore Ravens as well as Diontae Johnson, the wide receiver entering his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Corey Parson mentioned Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku as the player he was down on, saying:

I'm gonna to talk about David Njoku, and I think his stock goes down when you talk about players in the AFC North. First of all, we've always heard about in Njoku's talent. We've never seen it. What is this guy, Santa Claus? So, listen, here's the bottom line. Last season, he was only on the field for four games -- caught one touchdown pass. But listen, the Browns, for the most part were a terrible team last year. Addition, they bring in Austin Hooper. You get a healthy Odell Beckham, not to mention Jarvis Landry. They've got two studs in the backfield. A guy that can't stay healthy is not gonna get much reception, so David Njoku stock down, he's off my board altogether.

Parson makes a good point in terms of Njoku's relative slotting within the Browns offense. It stands to reason that he's going to be no higher than the fourth option in the offense behind Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper. In terms of raw targets, he's probably going to be down relatively speaking.

And this is a pivotal year for Njoku in terms of his own career even if he's secure with the Browns through 2021. He had a pretty good trend going at the end of the 2018 season and looked like he was going to build onto it entering 2019. Between a broken scaphoid and issues with the former coaching staff, it proved to be a disaster for Njoku with speculation about his future in Cleveland until the Browns picked up his fifth-year option shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft.

While it may not be a secure bet in terms of fantasy football, it's worth pointing out that Baker Mayfield loves throwing to tight ends. He's done it consistently going back to his collegiate days and even with questionable talent at the tight end position last year, Mayfield still threw plenty of passes to the likes of Demetrius Harris, particularly in the red zone.

In addition to the fact that Mayfield has liked throwing passes to Njoku, he has really liked targeting him in the red zone and it remains to be seen how Kevin Stefanski's offense will operate, they employed various methods to utilize Njoku in the red zone, enabling him to catch eight touchdowns in his first two seasons, including four during Mayfield's rookie year.