BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Which Cleveland Browns Player Is Fantasy Down On?

Pete Smith

In discussing fantasy football for the 2020 season, Sports Illustrated's Dr. Roto and Corey Parson discussed players within the AFC North. In terms of stock, Dr. Roto is higher on rookie running back J.K Dobbins, now with the Baltimore Ravens as well as Diontae Johnson, the wide receiver entering his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Corey Parson mentioned Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku as the player he was down on, saying: 

I'm gonna to talk about David Njoku, and I think his stock goes down when you talk about players in the AFC North. First of all, we've always heard about in Njoku's talent. We've never seen it. What is this guy, Santa Claus? So, listen, here's the bottom line. Last season, he was only on the field for four games -- caught one touchdown pass. But listen, the Browns, for the most part were a terrible team last year. Addition, they bring in Austin Hooper. You get a healthy Odell Beckham, not to mention Jarvis Landry. They've got two studs in the backfield. A guy that can't stay healthy is not gonna get much reception, so David Njoku stock down, he's off my board altogether.

Parson makes a good point in terms of Njoku's relative slotting within the Browns offense. It stands to reason that he's going to be no higher than the fourth option in the offense behind Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper. In terms of raw targets, he's probably going to be down relatively speaking.

And this is a pivotal year for Njoku in terms of his own career even if he's secure with the Browns through 2021. He had a pretty good trend going at the end of the 2018 season and looked like he was going to build onto it entering 2019. Between a broken scaphoid and issues with the former coaching staff, it proved to be a disaster for Njoku with speculation about his future in Cleveland until the Browns picked up his fifth-year option shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft.

While it may not be a secure bet in terms of fantasy football, it's worth pointing out that Baker Mayfield loves throwing to tight ends. He's done it consistently going back to his collegiate days and even with questionable talent at the tight end position last year, Mayfield still threw plenty of passes to the likes of Demetrius Harris, particularly in the red zone.

In addition to the fact that Mayfield has liked throwing passes to Njoku, he has really liked targeting him in the red zone and it remains to be seen how Kevin Stefanski's offense will operate, they employed various methods to utilize Njoku in the red zone, enabling him to catch eight touchdowns in his first two seasons, including four during Mayfield's rookie year.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Destroying A Quarterback, The DeShone Kizer Debacle

Being waived this week by the Las Vegas Raiders, DeShone Kizer's career in the NFL may be coming to an end. And because of how he was handled by the Cleveland Browns and particularly Hue Jackson, he may have been doomed from the start.

Pete Smith

by

TxIrish

The Key Draft Pick That Helped Bolster the Cleveland Browns Defense

The Cleveland Browns were able to add a gamer to the defensive side of the ball in the 2020 NFL Draft that should have an instant impact, one reason why he was my favorite draft pick for the team.

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns: 2020 Regular Season Schedule

The NFL has released their 2020 regular season schedule. It would be their final 16-game regular season before the NFL goes to 17 regular season games next season and the Cleveland Browns have begun selling single game tickets.

Pete Smith

Nick Chubb on 2019: "We Didn’t Actually Put The Work In"

Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns running back coming off a Pro Bowl year where he was second in the league in rushing, was a guest on The Jim Rome Show. He was asked about commented on the 2019 season, noting what he believed went wrong.

Pete Smith

5 Thoughts On September Schedule For Cleveland Browns

The NFL schedule has been released and the Cleveland Browns know who to prepare for in the month of September. Here are five thoughts on the first three games of the season.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Clearing Up Some Confusion Over Clay Matthews

There's been talk locally about whether the Cleveland Browns should pursue Clay Matthews in free agency. There's a case he could help the Browns, but there's a lot of confusion with Matthews as well.

Pete Smith

NFC East First Four Games Of The Schedule Could Benefit Cleveland Browns

The NFL schedule will be released Thursday and John Clayton of ESPN 710 in Seattle is reporting teams will begin their seasons with out of conference opponents, which would mean the Cleveland Browns play the NFC East to start the year. That might be good for the Browns.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Is Primed For A Big Year Because He Needs A Big Year

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham went on YouTube to discuss his rehab and proclaim that 2020 would be a great year. For Beckham to accomplish what he wants in the NFL, it needs to be.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

5 Wins For the Cincinnati Bengals This Season? Unlikely

The line for the Cincinnati Bengals over/under win total this season is set at five, which is probably the right number. But getting to five is going to be a huge challenge for a team facing the adversity the Bengals will be this season.

Pete Smith

Free Agents Still Available, One Wild Card Option For Cleveland Browns

There are still a number of free agents available and the Cleveland Browns may not be done shopping as they try to improve their roster. One option that was mentioned by Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated was safety Eric Berry.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB