Who Is the Modern OLU? It Turns Out It Isn't Cornell

Pete Smith

Reid Foster and Gary Gramling have been working to determine which schools are the modern position 'U' over the past ten years in a series through TheMMQB and this time they are looking at the offensive line. Much to dismay of Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter, Cornell was not the top school for producing offensive linemen.

As it turns out, none of the Browns projected starters on the offensive line attended any of the schools that made this list. The only offensive lineman on the entire roster that went to one of them was Malcolm Pridgeon, a player on reserves/futures contract that went to Ohio State.

Wisconsin finishes second to Notre Dame, which is went former Browns offensive tackle and soon to be Hall of Fame inductee Joe Thomas went to school. But unless the Browns were to draft Tristan Wirfs from Iowa or Jedrick Wills from Alabama in the upcoming NFL Draft, they aren't likely to get a player from one of these schools either. Andrew Thomas went to the University of Georgia, Josh Jones went to Houston and Ezra Cleveland went to Boise State.

The Browns have an eclectic group of universities represented on their offensive line. In addition to Tretter form Cornell, the Browns have Joel Bitonio from Nevada, Jack Conklin from Michigan State, Wyatt Teller from Virginia Tech, Drew Forbes Southeastern Missouri State, Chris Hubbard from Alabama-Birmingham, both Kendall Lamm and Colby Gossett from Appalachian State, Evan Brown from Southern Methodist and Willie Wright from Tulsa.

Depending on who they find to be their starting left tackle, the Browns, despite not going through the more popular channels to acquire offensive linemen, have put together one of the more talented offensive lines in the NFL.

Browns Dismissing Bogus Notion They Must Overpay to Attract Free Agents

For years there has been an idea that the Cleveland Browns had to overpay in order to get free agents to play for them. As the current regime under Andrew Berry as the general manager and head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have been aggressive while still being conscious of the salary cap.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree To 2-Year Deal With Adrian Clayborn

The Cleveland Browns have addressed their depth at defensive end, agreeing to a two-year deal with Adrian Clayborn according to his agent.

Pete Smith

by

Mdbrownsfan

Everson Griffen Decision Likely Doesn't Happen Until Jadeveon Clowney Determines His Next Move

Of the remaining free agents, defensive end Everson Griffen might be the biggest name player the Cleveland Browns have talked to that is still making his decision. His decision likely won't occur until Jadeveon Clowney makes his own choice.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Browns Executive Vice President Puts in Stone That the Uniform Reveal is Real Close

Cleveland Browns fans have been waiting, with no definite answer of when, they now know it will be soon that the new uniforms will be out for the 2020 season and beyond.

BrandonLittle

Who Is The New WRU? The Browns Are Most of LSU's Case

Continuing their look at the modern position U's, Reid Foster and Gary Gramling take a look at the top schools for wide receivers. LSU is high on the list and the Cleveland Browns have the two most impactful Tigers on their roster.

Pete Smith

The Modern QBU? It Should Be Obvious; The Browns Have One Of The Biggest Reasons

Which school deserves to be called the modern QBU? Reid Foster and Gary Gramling endeavored to find out and the answer was unsurprising for Cleveland Browns fans. The Oklahoma Sooners have produced multiple top signal callers over the past decade and Baker Mayfield is as good as any of them.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Who Is The Modern Linebacker U? One Member of the Browns Attended

In a series from TheMMQB of evaluating the top universities for producing NFL talent over the past ten years, Gary Gramling and Reid Foster take a look at the linebacker position and the Cleveland Browns have a player that attended their answer.

Pete Smith

Colts Agree To Deal With Former Browns DB T.J. Carrie

The Indianapolis Colts have come to an agreement with free agent defensive back T.J. Carrie, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The details of the contract have not been made public, but the former Cleveland Browns defensive back upgrades the depth in the Colts secondary.

Pete Smith

AFC North: Best And Worst Moves In Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have all made moves during the free agency period. Some of them appear to be great moves and a few are at least a little curious. Looking at each team in the division, their best and worst moves plus an under the radar move that could be valuable.

Pete Smith

Browns Have Put Together Solid Offensive Line Depth, Overall Unit In Good Position

The Cleveland Browns still have to add their starting left tackle, likely coming in the NFL Draft, but they haven't sat on their hands since signing Jack Conklin. They have put together a solid group of offensive line that can function as depth as well as competition.

Pete Smith