What's Happening with Beckham, Why the Browns are doing it

The Cleveland Browns are going to convert a portion of Odell Beckham's remaining salary into a signing bonus in exchange for releasing him now as opposed to holding onto him for a few more weeks.

What does that actually mean and why are the Browns doing it?

Beckham's remaining salary for the 2021 season is entirely guaranteed as a result of the injury he suffered in 2020, which was a big reason no one was interested in trading for the receiver at the trade deadline. There were reports teams did talk about Beckham, but nothing came of it.

While there may have been talks about potential deals involving Beckham, the more likely scenario is that Andrew Berry was finding out exactly how much of his salary the Browns would need to eat to ensure another team would claim him on waivers.

The team that takes on Beckham owes him the rest of his salary for this year, which is estimated at around $7 million. Every week, that number goes down as Beckham receives another game check.

By finding out exactly what it would take for other teams to claim Beckham, it should insure the Browns against the possibility that Beckham would end up on a team like the Baltimore Ravens, who the Browns still play twice this season.

One of the teams that has been linked to Beckham is the New Orleans Saints. The Las Vegas Raiders also could be in the mix as a result of the heartbreaking news involving Henry Ruggs.

So if a team like the Raiders or Saints tells the Browns they need Beckham's salary to be a certain amount before they can claim him, the Browns can convert the rest of the money into a signing bonus and then cut Beckham. The benefit to Beckham is that he gets all of his money to get out immediately as opposed to being kept around for multiple weeks as his remaining guaranteed salary goes down. The downside is that he may not go to the team he necessarily wants.

As always, the Browns have their eyes on future cap space. Whatever remaining salary the Browns can get someone else to take, they will get back this year and then be able to rollover into 2022. Even if that's only $2 million in cap space as an example, it becomes $4 million with rollover for 2022.

The end goal for the Browns is to recoup some of the money they owe Beckham for cap space they can roll over into 2022 while having some agency in which teams can add Beckham to reduce any possible competitive disadvantage as much as possible.

Beckham gets all of his money for 2021, gets to leave now and can immediately start work to rehabbing his image and his viability to then try to cash in on free agency for 2022.

