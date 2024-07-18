Is Kevin Stefanski Ready To Name Browns Play-Caller When Training Camp Opens?
With Cleveland Browns training camp under a week away, the question of who will call offensive plays weighs heavily on the Cleveland faithful.
Kevin Stefanski has won two Coach of the Year awards as the primary play-caller for the Browns over the last four years. The arrival of new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, however, has opened the door to the possibility of Stefanski actually handing the duties off to someone else.
While the Browns head man has remained coy about which way he's leaning throughout the offseason the answer should become more clear over the next month. Or perhaps Stefanski is ready to share his decision when camp opens up.
During an appearance on 92.3 The Fans' Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, Stefanski was asked directly by a fan – making a guest-host opportunity on the show after donating to Stefanski's Keepers Foundation – who will be calling the plays in 2024. The two-time coach of the year's response: "I'm sure I'm getting that question officially in about a week so you're gonna have to wait a week."
Could Stefanski really start of training camp with a bang by naming the primary play-caller day one of camp? On one hand, he has had the entire offseason to work closely with Dorsey and build an ideal offense for quarterback Deshaun Watson. On the other training camp and the preseason present the first opportunity to see it in action against other teams.
For what it's worth, Dorsey was seen signaling plays throughout portions of OTAs and minicamp – something Stefanski downplayed at the time. Perhaps he's ready to stop beating around the bush and just reveal the play-caller on the first day of camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.