Jedrick Wills Jr. is the Latest Cleveland Browns Player to Become Vaccinated

The second year left tackle out of Alabama is the latest member of the Cleveland Browns to become vaccinated, per his Instagram.

Cleveland Browns’ second year left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. took to his Instagram story to let him everyone know he has received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Wills Jr. posted a picture of his vaccine card with today’s date, June 14th.

Via @jedrickwillsii IG

Wills was a participant in the OTA’s last week. One of the few offensive players, starter wise, to hit the practice field in Berea. Also, Wills participated in the Jarvis Landry charity softball game this past weekend. Both are great and it’s a sigh of relief for the team at least to know another starter is being vaccinated.

Wills is a young guy in the locker room and may not have that leadership role yet, but he’s a starter on a very good offensive line. This could set an example for others around him to get the vaccine, perhaps his backups or other guys in the offensive room. Say the teams left tackle receives the vaccine, no side effects - others will likely follow. That goes for those who haven’t yet, many have indeed already been vaccinated.

For Wills an others vaccinated it just makes life easier. Their protocols lighten up and they don’t have to carry the worry of following as many protocols. Obviously a much lower rate in testing positive once you are vaccinated as well. Each player and coach being vaccinated only helps the Browns have less of a worry when the season rolls around. As seen last year, the vaccine doesn’t care if you are Kevin Stefanski or Myles Garrett, it will find you.