Jedrick Wills After Injury Against Chiefs: ‘Appreciate The Love, Be Back Soon’

Jedrick Wills may have hinted that his injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs may not be too serious.



Cleveland Browns second-year left tackle exited the game in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs. With what is being called a lower leg/ankle injury, Wills was immediately listed as questionable to return. A bit later the left tackle was downgraded as out.

Good news for the Browns is often times when there is a serious injury players are immediately listed as out. With Wills being listed as questionable this could be a ankle sprain or another minor leg injury. Chris Hubbard stepped in for the injured Wills the remainder of the game.

The Alabama product has bad luck in Kansas City. In the playoffs last year Wills left the game with a high-ankle sprain. Luckily this go around he seems to be okay, as he took to his Instagram story to say, “appreciate the love, be back soon”.

It should come out early this week to know what exactly the Wills’ injury is. Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski said the tackle will undergo some more tests. If he is to miss time, the Browns will continue to have Hubbard step in. He is a quality backup tackle in the league and can hold his own. Looking past Hubbard is Blake Hance who has showed some promise as well.

It looks to be the Browns dodged a major bullet and Wills is not seriously injured. Good for his young career and the team. Missing week(s), instead of months is a blessing if it comes to that. Early season injuries are the worst to a team, so this is the best possible outcome.