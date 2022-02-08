Wink Martindale Lands New Defensive Coordinator Job



That did not take long for Don Wink Martindale to land a new job.

The former defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens is heading to the Big Apple. Martindale will take over the defense for the New York Giants. A nice addition to new head coach Brian Daboll’s coaching staff.

Martindale was with the Ravens from 2012-2021 and was let go just recently. Baltimore did not make the playoffs and the defense took a step back. Much of this could have to do with the massive loss of players they had, due to season-ending injuries.

Martindale will be working with former Browns safety Jabrill Peppers in New York. Peppers was traded to New York a couple of years ago when the Browns received Odell Beckham Jr.

