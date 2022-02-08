Skip to main content
Wink Martindale Lands New Defensive Coordinator Job

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator is heading to New York.

That did not take long for Don Wink Martindale to land a new job.

The former defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens is heading to the Big Apple. Martindale will take over the defense for the New York Giants. A nice addition to new head coach Brian Daboll’s coaching staff.

Martindale was with the Ravens from 2012-2021 and was let go just recently. Baltimore did not make the playoffs and the defense took a step back. Much of this could have to do with the massive loss of players they had, due to season-ending injuries.

Martindale will be working with former Browns safety Jabrill Peppers in New York. Peppers was traded to New York a couple of years ago when the Browns received Odell Beckham Jr.

