Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns will be without their Pro Bowl right guard against the Baltimore Ravens most likely.

Cleveland Browns will be heading to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, likely without their Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller. Teller gave an update on Wednesday that he is not likely to play against the Ravens.

Teller is comparing the injury to the one that forced him to miss multiple games in 2020 but says it’s not quite as bad as that one. While he is out, expect the Browns to have Hjalte Froholdt to the right of Ethan Pocic. Froholdt took over for Teller when he suffered the injury early on against the New England Patriots.

The loss of Teller is a big one, as the Browns want to run the ball a ton, especially against the Ravens. Keeping Lamar Jackson on the sideline is your best bet, running the ball helps the cause.

Teller is having another good season in 2022, grading out as an 85.3 this far according to Pro Football Focus. The right guard’s status will be something to continue to monitor.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Patriots Outsmart, Out Effort, Out Class Browns, 38-15

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Browns Digest Week 6 Staff Picks

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Make Roster Moves, Newly Acquired Deion Jones Designated for Return

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense

Browns Nick Chubb Makes Chargers Derwin James Look Silly on 41 Yard Touchdown

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes

Browns Fail First Month of Season, Must Improve Quickly or Risk Being Left Behind