Wyatt Teller Planning to Practice If Browns Can Practice

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said guard Wyatt Teller is slated to practice, so long as they are able to practice on Wednesday.
The Cleveland Browns found out they had another positive test within the team, reportedly a practice squad player and coach. After completing contact tracing protocols, the Browns hope to practice and if they do, right guard Wyatt Teller will be out there.

That's important news for the Browns who desperately hope to have a healthy Teller back this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers to gain entry into the playoffs. Teller has been dealing with an ankle injury missing the past few games and after Chris Hubbard dislocated his kneecap, the Browns were down to rookie Nick Harris, who performed admirably against the New York Giants, but was dominated by the New York Jets.

The Browns would have their starting offensive line back on the field, which has been critical to their success this season. Teller also missed the first game against the Steelers, a game where the offensive line performed the worst they had all season.

It remains to be seen who will play on the Steelers defensive front in this game as their playoff spot is assured, but this group wants redemption from the first game and Teller wants to help them do it.

It would also simply get them back on track in the even they win to make the playoffs as that group will play a major role in any postseason success this team might have.

With a total of 10 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns practice might be compromised to a certain extent in addition to the potential for a split squad practice to further mitigate any risks.

