Instant Analysis: Browns Escape Jacksonville With Nail-Biting Win
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13 in a crazy, back-and-forth game that moved the Browns to 1-1 on their season.
The Browns got off to a fantastic start in Week 2 against the Jaguars. Jacksonville took the opening kickoff and the Browns vaunted defense immediately turned their water off. A quick stop turned the ball back over to Cleveland and the Browns offense answered the call. The Browns offense did their part and took their opening possession the length of the field giving Cleveland a 7-0 lead that they held all the way to the finish line.
All units made an impact on the victory. The Browns offense was great in spurts, but they also struggled in the second half. The defense, for the most part, held its own and were the elite group that they are advertised to be. Then, the unsung heroes on special teams proved to be the difference.
Dustin Hopkins went 3-for-3 on field goals with a long of 53 yards which, was the difference in the score. Punter Corey Bojorquez changed the game when he pinned the Jaguars on their two yard line directly leading to a safety on the very next play.
The Browns moved to 1-1 and avoided a dreaded 0-2 start that would have made the postseason a really tall task. The win also gave them a leg up over Jacksonville, which will definitely be competing for a playoff spot too.
Cleveland took care of business and will come back home with a 1-1 record welcoming the New York Giants to town in Week 3.