Buccaneers add $17.8 million offensive player from Bills Tampa Bay Buccaneers add 8-year veteran offensive player from the Buffalo Bills. Logan Robinson | 5 Minutes AgoBuffalo Bills helmet on May 27, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesIn this story:Tampa Bay BuccaneersPublished 5 Minutes AgoLOGAN ROBINSONLogan Robinson is the owner and founder of Gameday Media, covering the NFL, NBA, MMA, and NCAA sports. A graduate of Florida State University with a focus on entrepreneurship, Robinson has been part of the On SI network since joining in 2021. Follow LogansTwitty