Buccaneers fans get good news ahead of 2025 season
The NFL annual meetings have come and gone and all 32 teams' focus is now on the NFL Draftg. During the meetings, each year proposed rule changes are put to a vote. While not all pass, there is a growing number that do as the game continues to evolve.
Most proposed rule changes surround what is happening on the field over the course of the game, but this offseason, there was another rule passed that concerns each team's uniform combination.
The new rule allows for teams to wear alternate uniforms up to four times per season, up from the three games that we have seen in the past. Meaning, that the Buccaneers will be able to don their patented 'Creamsicle' jerseys for nearly a quarter of the season.
READ MORE: Buccaneers keeping close eye on ‘consensus first-round pick'
Tampa Bay's creamsicle throwback jerseys are some of the most gorgeous alternate jerseys in the league, rivaling the Philadelphia Eagles' "Kelly Green" uniforms and the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush".
While many have called for the Bucs to wear the creamsicles more than once a season despite the previous rule allowing three per year, they have historically only worn them once. And there could be some reasoning behind it.
The Bucs lose just about every time they break them out.
In the past two seasons, the Buccaneers have lost both games in which they donned the creamsicles, losing to the Detroit Lions in 2023 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. In a recent interview with Barstool Sports' Frank the Tank, Buccaneers' running back Rachaad White even acknowledged that fact, and despite that they can't seemingly win in them, he shared the love that the players have for them.
"We love them too. We got to get a dub in them this year. We ain't got a dub in them the past two years we wore them."
Tampa Bay will undoubtedly break out the creamsicles once again in 2025, but it will be interesting to see if the staff decides to move on from the once-per-season that we have seen in the past. Either way, Bucs fans still love to see their team play in them, and the team will have to respond by utilizing the swag they provide and turn it into wins.
READ MORE: NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers with Texas Longhorns corner
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask gets married
• Buccaneers could add surprising position in NFL Draft
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers star earns high praise from NFL legend
• $21 million offensive lineman named Buccaneers' biggest free agency loss