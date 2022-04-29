Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers select offensive tackle with No. 6 overall pick in NFL Draft

How does this move from the Panthers affect the Buccaneers?

The Carolina Panthers entered the 2022 NFL Draft with multiple ways to navigate with their top-10 pick. The franchise has needs on both sides of the ball and couldn't afford to miss with head coach Matt Rhule heading into a do-or-die season in 2022.

There was a heavy emphasis on defense early in the draft as two defensive ends and two cornerbacks made up the top-four picks. That led to a few talented offensive tackles sliding a few picks farther than expected. It helped the Panthers make an easy decision on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Hasn't Forgotten

Carolina will be fortifying its offensive line by selecting Ikem 'Ickey' Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. Ekwonu was the top offensive lineman on the board and he can instantly slide into one of the tackle spot for the Panthers.

Though some of the fanbase wanted a quarterback, it's still a position that the franchise can dial in on later this weekend. In the meantime, Ekwonu will be able to protect Sam Darnold's blindside with the potential to develop into a franchise cornerstone.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tampa Bay has won six of its last seven matchups with Carolina, including four straight victories since Tom Brady signed with the team in 2020. It will be hard for the Panthers to flip the script this upcoming season but if they land more prospects with the potential of Ekwonu it could be interesting in the near future.

READ MORE: Is Devonte Wyatt's NFL Draft Stock Too High for Bucs?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the NFL Draft

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Brady Godwin
News

Questions the Buccaneers Can Answer on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

By David Harrison2 hours ago
Devonte Wyatt
News

NFL Draft: Is Devonte Wyatt Out of Range for Buccaneers?

By David Harrison21 hours ago
USATSI_10439417
News

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski spotted in New England Patriots gear

By Dustin LewisApr 27, 2022
USATSI_15549328
News

Tom Brady takes shot at NFL teams that passed him up during 2020 free agency

By Dustin LewisApr 27, 2022
USATSI_17552851
News

Byron Leftwich speaks on potential changes to Buccaneers’ offense in 2022

By Caleb SkinnerApr 26, 2022
4FAE96A5-A61F-418B-8EB1-C81714A3D3B9
News

History of Buccaneers' First Round Pick in NFL Draft

By David HarrisonApr 26, 2022
8974F070-A497-4D8A-8EB7-684B6B268D70
Draft

Projecting the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Collin HaalboomApr 26, 2022
USATSI_16565598
News

Rob Gronkowski has a message for Tom Brady

By Dustin LewisApr 26, 2022