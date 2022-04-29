New Orleans Saints trade up, acquire weapon on offense

The New Orleans Saints have made their first-round pick, trading up to the 11th overall pick with the 16th, 98th and the 120th picks in the 2022 draft to take an impact player.

Entering the draft the Saints had several immediate needs as they hope to make a run to the playoffs this season.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Hasn't Forgotten

The Saints will be getting Michael Thomas back and hope he can return to his previous form, but they need another down-field threat opposite Thomas. The Saints will also need to find long-term solutions for departed tackle Terron Armstead and retired safety Malcolm Jenkins, two of the leaders on the roster over the last few years.

The trade up for the 11th pick resulted in Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. Olave fits a major need for the Saints as they need someone who can stretch the field. In 2021, Olave had 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

With a quarterback in Jameis Winston that likes to get vertical down the field, Olave will be a primary weapon for the Saints offense immediately. He is an inside/outside hybrid appealing to offenses looking for a field-stretcher with the ability to take on a sizable catch load.

READ MORE: Is Devonte Wyatt's NFL Draft Stock Too High for Bucs?

Olave joins Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Marques Calloway as the expected playmaking threats for Dennis Allen’s team this fall.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the NFL Draft

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook