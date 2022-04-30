Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers make surprising selection in the third round

Is this a player that was hand picked by Tom Brady?

With the 90th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Rachaad White, a running back out of Arizona State University

Although the running back position was not considered to be a major need for the Bucs, it's obvious that Jason Licht, John Spytek, and the rest of the Buccaneers scouting department identified him as a player worthy of this type of investment.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay pegged as potential home for dynamic QB prospect

Neglecting some more pressing positional needs in the process, the Bucs have made it clear that this is a player whose talent transcends their immediate team needs.

Alongside most other Bucs fans, I definitely expected tight end to be the pick with this selection. But it's important not to jump to conclusions when analyzing a team's draft decisions, at least until they can be evaluated in their entirety. 

The 6'0 foot, 214 pound running back averaged ten yards per carry in 2020. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash, and is a natural mover with the football. He had 43 receptions last season for the Sun Devils which is likely a major reason why he has this sort of appeal to the Buccaneers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2F4B6267-115A-40DF-9298-25A47A5F77FE
E9F686A0-7B8B-4DCC-8550-597CD5833CDE

This pick is a bit of a surprise, with Isaiah Spiller--a player generally viewed as a more talented player, and someone the Bucs brought in for a top 30 visit-- still on the board.

With Giovani Bernard coming off of an injury-plagued debut season for the Bucs, Rachaad White will be waiting in the wings, looking for an opportunity to earn carries as a reserve third-down back, and pass-catching specialist. 

READ MORE: Buccaneers Insider gives thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's future

Should injuries, or a lack of production arise for Bernard in 2022, then hopefully White is up for the challenge. This is the type of player whose value will be pushed to its absolute maximum, playing alongside Tom Brady. Think James White in New England, but with younger legs, and a big chip on his shoulder.

Now, the pressure is on Jason Licht to find a tight end to add to his offense. Unless of course, he knows something we don't, as it relates to the intentions of one, Rob Gronkowski.

Stay tuned to BucsGameday for continued coverage of the NFL Draft. 

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

B02516AB-C846-4AFE-B5C8-6CE230DFAFF2
Draft

Tampa Bay's division rival drafts quarterback on day two

By Nate Greer46 minutes ago
USATSI_17825038
Draft

Buccaneers second round pick speaks to media for the first time

By Dustin Lewis1 hour ago
6D9666AE-A33C-4FD8-9C47-F899AFC200E3
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers select offensive lineman with their second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Collin Haalboom1 hour ago
EA9D6650-FA24-423E-9AC2-C5A6E1472A36
Draft

Buccaneers select defensive player with first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Collin Haalboom3 hours ago
Malik Willis
News

NFL Draft: Could the Buccaneers Trade Back Again?

By David Harrison4 hours ago
USATSI_17516874
News

Rob Gronkowski addresses status ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis6 hours ago
USATSI_15363922
Draft

Tampa Bay pegged as potential home for dynamic QB prospect

By Dustin Lewis9 hours ago
Greg Dulcich
News

NFL Draft: Mocking Day 2 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By David Harrison10 hours ago