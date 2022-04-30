Tampa Bay Buccaneers make surprising selection in the third round

With the 90th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Rachaad White, a running back out of Arizona State University

Although the running back position was not considered to be a major need for the Bucs, it's obvious that Jason Licht, John Spytek, and the rest of the Buccaneers scouting department identified him as a player worthy of this type of investment.

Neglecting some more pressing positional needs in the process, the Bucs have made it clear that this is a player whose talent transcends their immediate team needs.

Alongside most other Bucs fans, I definitely expected tight end to be the pick with this selection. But it's important not to jump to conclusions when analyzing a team's draft decisions, at least until they can be evaluated in their entirety.

The 6'0 foot, 214 pound running back averaged ten yards per carry in 2020. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash, and is a natural mover with the football. He had 43 receptions last season for the Sun Devils which is likely a major reason why he has this sort of appeal to the Buccaneers.

This pick is a bit of a surprise, with Isaiah Spiller--a player generally viewed as a more talented player, and someone the Bucs brought in for a top 30 visit-- still on the board.

With Giovani Bernard coming off of an injury-plagued debut season for the Bucs, Rachaad White will be waiting in the wings, looking for an opportunity to earn carries as a reserve third-down back, and pass-catching specialist.

Should injuries, or a lack of production arise for Bernard in 2022, then hopefully White is up for the challenge. This is the type of player whose value will be pushed to its absolute maximum, playing alongside Tom Brady. Think James White in New England, but with younger legs, and a big chip on his shoulder.

Now, the pressure is on Jason Licht to find a tight end to add to his offense. Unless of course, he knows something we don't, as it relates to the intentions of one, Rob Gronkowski.

