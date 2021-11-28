Buccaneers Rule Out OL Ali Marpet for Week 12 vs. Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has dealt with injuries to its starters all season long and now the offense is starting to have the same problems when it comes to its players staying healthy.

Tampa Bay has ruled out starting left guard Ali Marpet Saturday after officially listing him as doubtful to play on Friday. He left the Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants early with what was described as an oblique injury and he didn't practice all week.

The Buccaneers are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Backup guard Aaron Stinnie -who started took over at right guard after starting right guard Alex Cappa fractured his ankle in the 2020 Wild Card game against the Washington Football Team- will start in place of Marpet.

The Athletic's Greg Auman was the first to report the news.

Marpet's absence is a big blow for the Bucs offense -and the Bucs in general- even though Stinnie has shown that he is capable of playing well. The seventh-year player is one of the league's best at his position and the Bucs gave up five sacks during the three games he missed in 2020.

The Bucs also face a tough challenge in the Colts' front seven, which boasts names like defensive linemen DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darious Leonard, and defensive linemen Kwity Paye, so it's integral that Stinnie and the rest of the offensive line play their best depsite the

