Jameis Winston Makes NFL History with Overtime Pick-Six To Be First in 30-30 Club

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston made NFL history on Sunday, becoming the first quarterback to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season. 

He also did it in the most dramatic fashion, getting picked off on the first play of overtime by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, who raced 28 yards to the end zone to end the game for a 28-22 victory. It was Winston's seventh pick-six of the season.

It was a memorable day for Winston -- earlier in the game, he became the eighth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season.

Though Winston passed the 30-touchdown threshold two weeks ago against Detroit, he threw his 30th interception on his final pass of the season.

The record reflects Winston's up-and-down performance this season. He has been among the league's touchdown leaders all season and will likely finish behind just Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. 

However, he is by far the league's interception leader. Coming into the final week of the season, no other quarterback had more than 20 interceptions. His knack for turning over the football is a central reason why his future as Tampa Bay's quarterback, despite his scoring ability, is even in doubt.

