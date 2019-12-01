Bucs
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs defense dominating Jags at half 25-0

J. Kanno

Halfway through their game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dominating with defense, keeping the Jags scoreless while putting up 25 points. 

The Bucs defense forced three Nick Foles turnovers, each leading to Tampa Bay touchdowns including a Devin White fumble recovery and return to the endzone. Linebackers Shaq Barrett and Carl Nassib each strip-sacked Foles while White added an interception on the Jaguars' first drive.

For the first time this season, the Bucs defense held an opposing defense without a score at the half. The Jaguars offense has been utterly stifled in the first half, gaining just 105 total yards.

The Bucs offense took full advantage of the defensive takeaways, scoring after each Jaguars turnover. Jameis Winston has been mostly mistake-free, completing 14 of 21 for 190 yards. Running back Peyton Barber ran in both scores by the offense.

The Tampa Bay offense will have the ball to start the second half.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Drew Bradstreet
Drew Bradstreet

Editor

The Bucs defense certainly is showing up well. The running game is looking good as expected.

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Luke Easterling

A dominant first half for Tampa Bay.

0
Luke Easterling

Vita Vea clears the road for Peyton Barber's second touchdown of the day.

0
Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay defense gets their third takeaway of the first half, this time courtesy of Carl Nassib and…

0
Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett + Devin White = Touchdown

0
Luke Easterling

Peyton Barber gets the Bucs on the board.

0
Luke Easterling

Devin White gets the big takeaway.

0

Bucs Look to Keep Positive Momentum Going vs. Jaguars

Drew Bradstreet
1 1

The Bucs set their sights on the Jags after a momentum-shifting win last week against division a division rival.

Bucs Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out vs. Jaguars

Luke Easterling
0

See who won't be suiting up for Tampa Bay in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Luke Easterling

See who won't be suiting up for the Bucs today against the Jaguars.

0

Chris Godwin Breaks Down Dominant Week 12 Performance

Luke Easterling
0

Bucs receiver gashed Falcons for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a big road win.