Bucs defense dominating Jags at half 25-0

Halfway through their game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dominating with defense, keeping the Jags scoreless while putting up 25 points.

The Bucs defense forced three Nick Foles turnovers, each leading to Tampa Bay touchdowns including a Devin White fumble recovery and return to the endzone. Linebackers Shaq Barrett and Carl Nassib each strip-sacked Foles while White added an interception on the Jaguars' first drive.

For the first time this season, the Bucs defense held an opposing defense without a score at the half. The Jaguars offense has been utterly stifled in the first half, gaining just 105 total yards.

The Bucs offense took full advantage of the defensive takeaways, scoring after each Jaguars turnover. Jameis Winston has been mostly mistake-free, completing 14 of 21 for 190 yards. Running back Peyton Barber ran in both scores by the offense.

The Tampa Bay offense will have the ball to start the second half.