Top Highlights from Bucs' 28-11 Win vs. Jaguars

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first winning streak of the 2019 season thanks to a 28-11 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The defense came up big with five sacks and four takeaways, helping the Bucs mount a 25-0 halftime lead. Peyton Barber found the end zone twice on the ground, while rookie linebacker Devin White notched the first interception and defensive touchdown of his career.

Check out the top highlights from Sunday's big win: