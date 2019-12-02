Bucs
Bruce Arians Benched Ronald Jones II for Missing a Block

Luke Easterling

In recent weeks, Ronald Jones II has taken over the starting running back job for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team preferring the second-year back to veteran Peyton Barber.

But one mistake during Sunday's 28-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars sent the former USC star to the bench, while Barber scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

After the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Jones' absence, and he didn't mince words (via Pewter Report):

Jones didn't do much with his opportunities up to that point, managing just eight yards on six carries, while Barber finished the game with 44 yards on 17 carries. 

Arians has mentioned in the past that Jones' struggles in pass protection are the biggest thing keeping him from getting more snaps, and his big mistake Sunday was the latest example that he still has improvements to make in that department.

