What Should the Bucs Do with Jameis Winston?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a crucial question this offseason at the game's most important position: What to do with starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston is having a career year, in both good and bad ways. He's on pace to throw for 5,000 yards in 2019, currently just seven yards behind Dak Prescott for the league lead. He's also tied with Russell Wilson for second in the NFL in touchdown passes with 26, two away from his career high with three games to go.

Unfortunately, he's also setting a new standard for his turnover-prone play, leading the NFL (by far) with an already career-high 23 interceptions.

Currently playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Winston is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. That leaves the Bucs at a crossroads. Do they sign Winston to an extension, keep him for one more year on the franchise tag, or start over at quarterback?

I took to Twitter on Saturday to get the fan vote, asking their opinion on which option the Bucs should take with Winston this offseason:

After 24 hours and nearly 1,000 votes, more than three-quarters of those polled said the Bucs should bring Winston back next season.

Most (36 percent) voted for the Bucs to sign Winston to a short-term extension of two or three years, while 30 percent prefer the franchise tag, which would at least lock Winston in for the 2020 season. Only 24 percent said the Bucs should move on from Winston this offseason.

While the turnovers continue to be a problem, Winston is giving the Bucs plenty of good with the bad, and they're currently riding a three-game winning streak. If Tampa Bay keeps winning, and Winston keeps putting up these kinds of yards and touchdowns alongside the turnovers, don't be surprised if fans get exactly what they voted for in 2020: At least one more year of Winston in Pewter & Red.