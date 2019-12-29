Lavonte David Surpasses 1,000 Career Tackles

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David joins a small fraternity of linebackers on Sunday by surpassing 1,000 total tackles in his career. He joins Hall-of-Famer Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber as the only Buccaneers to record 1,000 tackles in Tampa Bay.

Among active players, only five players have more tackles than David, and only fellow 2012 draft picks Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner reached 1,000 tackles in fewer games.

David is also one of the most versatile defenders with 1,000 tackles, joining only a Hall-of-Fame Ravens linebacker in a rare club for collecting tackles, sacks and interceptions:

David is the Bucs longest tenured defensive player and is certainly among their best, leading the team in tackles this season.

David has one year left on his contract in Tampa Bay, but the Bucs are interested in extending him on a third contract per Pewter Report. If does end up signing back with Tampa, he could become as big a Bucs legend as Brooks or Barber.