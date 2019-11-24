Big Plays Help Bucs Down Falcons, 35-22

After a demoralizing home loss to a division opponent the previous week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back with a big road win over an NFC South rival.

Big plays on both sides of the ball helped the Bucs take down the Atlanta Falcons 35-22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Chris Godwin led the charge on offense, hauling in seven receptions for 184 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns, while he and teammate Mike Evans both went over 1,000 receiving yards on the season during the game.

Godwin capped an early 97-yard drive with a 71-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown, Tampa Bay's longest pass play of the season.

Evans became just the second player in NFL history to start his career with six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, joining only Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

On defense, Tampa Bay sacked Matt Ryan six times and created a pair of turnovers, with Ndamukong Suh putting the exclamation point on an impressive win with a scoop-and-score in the game's final minutes.

Rookie first-round pick Devin White bagged a pair of sacks, while Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaq Barrett, Carl Nassib and Vita Vea each got to Ryan once. Barrett kept pace with Chandler Jones of the Arizona Cardinals for the NFL sack lead with 12.5.

Vea also pulled off the most historic moment of the game, catching the first touchdown pass of his career, while Carlton Davis III grabbed his first career interception.

Jameis Winston overcame a pair of early interceptions to throw for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, adding 38 yards rushing. Ronald Jones II led Tampa Bay's effort on the ground, carrying the ball 12 times for 51 yards and a score.

Ryan finished the game with 271 yards through the air, but failed to throw a touchdown pass, and was relieved in the game's final minutes by backup Matt Schaub. Julio Jones caught five passes for 68, but was slowed by a shoulder injury throughout the game. Calvin Ridley led the Falcons with 85 yards on six receptions, including a late touchdown.