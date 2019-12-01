Bucs Defense Dominates Jaguars in 28-11 Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers built a 25-0 halftime lead as four turnovers and five sacks from the defense led them to a 28-11 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett led the way with a pair of sacks, while rookies Devin White and Sean Murphy-Bunting came up with big interceptions in a game that saw Tampa Bay's defense force Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles to the bench at halftime in favor of rookie Gardner Minshew.

Minshew energized a Jaguars offense that hadn't scored in the first half, but they could still manage just 11 second-half points, with Murphy-Bunting's goal-line interception helping to seal the victory for the Bucs.

Tampa Bay was led on offense by some unlikely heroes, including running back Peyton Barber, who found the end zone twice on the day. Through the air, the Bucs were led by Breshad Perriman (five receptions, 87 yards) and O.J. Howard (five receptions, 61 yards), while Mike Evans and Chris Godwin combined for 103 yards on eight catches.

Jameis Winston threw for 212 yards in the first half, but with the big lead, the offense throttled down in the second half. Winston finished the game without passing the 300-yard mark for the first time in seven weeks, ending his franchise-record stretch.

Tampa Bay held the Jaguars to just 242 total yards on the day, losing just one turnover of their own while taking the ball away from Jacksonville four times. Three of Tampa Bay's takeaways came early in the first half, helping the Bucs set the tone for the entire game.

Sunday's win gives the Bucs their first winning streak of the season, following last week's 35-22 road defeat of the Atlanta Falcons. Tampa Bay improves to 5-7 on the season, while the Jags drop to 4-8.