Bucs Make it 4 Wins in a Row, Beat Lions 38-17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers built an early 21-0 lead and held off a late comeback attempt Sunday, beating the Detroit Lions 38-17 to extend their winning streak to four games.

Jameis Winston threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, bouncing back from an early interception to post his second consecutive 400-yard game. Winston finished the game with 458 yards through the air, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 450 yards in back-to-back games.

Breshad Perriman, whose father, Brett, spent six seasons playing for the Lions, caught three of Winston's four touchdown passes, while rookie Scotty Miller hauled in his first career touchdown reception.

NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett notched yet another quarterback stop Sunday, giving him 16.5 on the season, tying the Bucs' single-season record held by Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

The Lions fell behind 21-3 at halftime, but pulled back within a score with back-to-back touchdown drives in the second half. But as they drove in pursuit of a game-tying score halfway through the fourth quarter, Lions quarterback David Blough was picked off by Detroit native Sean Murphy-Bunting, who raced 80 yards for the game-sealing score.

Despite the victory, there will be worry for Tampa Bay, as star receiver Chris Godwin left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. The team was already without wide receiver Mike Evans due to a hamstring injury of his own, as well as left tackle Donovan Smith, who missed the first start of his five-year career due to ankle and knee injuries.

The win gets Tampa Bay to .500 on the season, with two homes games remaining against the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.